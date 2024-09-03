Muhyiddin to meet with RoS regarding amendments to party’s constitution

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will meet with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Monday regarding amendments to the party’s constitution.

Bersatu’s extraordinary general meeting on March 2 approved amendments to the party’s constitution regarding the cessation of membership for elected representatives who support any party contrary to Bersatu’s interests.

Muhyiddin said he hoped RoS would give fair consideration and approve the amendments as soon as possible.

“Myself, along with several top leaders, will present the decisions reached at the extraordinary general meeting and the constitutional amendments,“ he told reporters after the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Elected Representatives Convention 2024, here today.

The amendments involve three provisions under Clause 10 of the party’s Constitution relating to the termination and expulsion of members with the incorporation of additional Clauses 0.4, 10.5 and 10.6.

Clause 10.4 stipulates that any Bersatu member holding a position in the Dewan Rakyat or state legislative assemblies who fails to adhere to directives issued by the party’s supreme council as outlined in Clause 10.5 shall have their Bersatu membership automatically revoked.

Clause 10.5 empowers the Bersatu Supreme Council to issue written directives to any or all of its Dewan Rakyat or state legislative assembly members.

Clause 10.6 refers to Clause 10.4, where the Secretary-General, upon the directive of the Supreme Leadership Council, shall notify the concerned member that their membership has ceased immediately and that their name has been removed from the party’s membership registration system.

Bersatu had sought to amend the party’s constitution following the actions of six of its Members of Parliament who declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim without resigning from the party.

They are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

On Thursday, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari, Selat Klang assemblyman, declared his support for the leadership of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In addition, Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman said the one-day convention had concluded 20 resolutions including to strengthen the education ecosystem, empower social protection, enhance unity among PN member parties and solidify the formulation of party strategies and action plans.

“In this convention, we discussed many issues in depth, touching on all aspects related to the party, government administration, and the roles of representatives from the parliamentary level down to state legislative assemblies and the Senate.

“We are confident that this convention can strengthen our cooperation within PN, and the resolutions reached today will be recognised as the foundation and core of PN,“ he added. - Bernama