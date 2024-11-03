Mydin hypermarket in Perak catches fire

IPOH: The Mydin hypermarket in Manjoi here caught fire at about 7pm today.

According to New Straits Times, Perak Fire and Rescue Department director, Sayani Saidon, confirmed receiving a call on the incident at 7.09pm.

She explained that initial information indicated smoke emerging from the main switchboard room on the second floor.

The firefighting operation faced challenges due to various materials categorised as ‘fire load’, including fabric, electrical appliances, stored items, and solar panels generating electricity for the premises.

To make matters complicated, the intense flames led to structural collapses which made offensive firefighting challenging.

123 personnel including 70 firefighters, 22 police officers, and members from various other were involved in the firefighting operation. As of 12.55am, the fire was still being extinguished, but considered under control.

Mydin Malaysia released a statement on their Facebook page today stating that their Manjoi branch has been closed temporarily till further notice from March 11 due to the fire.

They recommended their customers to visit their Meru Raya or Gopeng branch to get their supplies.

