KUALA LUMPUR: A nasi kandar restaurant located at Jalan Bangsar Utama 8 caught fire at about 11.30am yesterday (March 6).

According to New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Wan Mohamad Shahrir Azizi Wan Said said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 11.44am.

Four fire engines along with a water tanker and the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit from Pantai Fire and Rescue Station, Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station, Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station and Sri Hartamas Fire and Rescue Station were quickly deployed to the scene.

The victim, a 45-year-old restaurant worker suffered 80 per cent burns was rescued and sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment.

Shahrir said that the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen, which was over 70 per cent damaged and that the firefighters had to various challenges, including an electrical substation located next to the restaurant, to stop the fire from spreading.

The fire was put out by 12.40pm and the cause of the fire is still being determined.

