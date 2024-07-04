MYNIC aims for more entrepreneurs to use .my domain to boost business

KUALA LUMPUR: MYNIC Berhad (MYNIC), the agency that manages, administrates and promotes the use of the .my domain in Malaysia and internationally, plans to target more Malaysians, especially entrepreneurs to use the domain to expand their business operations.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Hasnul Fadhly Hasan said there are 313,000 users currently compared to the target of 400,000 users this year, with 150,000 users being companies and the rest being individuals and small-scale operations.

“We hope more people will use the domain for their businesses as we will assist them to boost their income by at least 30 per cent within three months just by shifting from offline to online business,” he told Bernama.

Hasnul also said that MYNIC was currently working with various agencies, like National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN) to provide training for those interested in using the domain to expand their business potential.

“MYNIC will also introduce a special programme on May 1 to offer more advantages to domain name buyers,” he added.