MYPLUS-TTA to help highway users to plan travel during festive seasons

PETALING JAYA: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) today launched the new MYPLUS-TTA feature through the PLUS application for highway users to plan their journey during the festive seasons, beginning with the coming Chinese New Year.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) is confident that the app, which includes a toll fare calculator, can breathe new life into the people’s approach to planning road travel during festivities, besides reducing congestion on the highway through a traffic distribution strategy.

“MYPLUS-TTA (Travel Time Advisory) is based on the concept of traffic distribution based on travel polarities in previous festive seasons, and it shows the importance of technology integration in the management of national highways,” he said after launching the new app feature here today.

In the meantime, Nanta said his party would also integrate the MyPLUS-TTA feature into the MyJalan app under the Ministry of Public Works (KKR).

“This is to make it easier for people to access and plan their journey more efficiently and enable MyJalan to play its role as a one-stop centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said starting today, PLUS highway users can register their journey and choose a suitable time to travel during the Chinese New Year festive period from Feb 8-13.

He said the ministry was also offering shopping gift vouchers to PLUS app users who registered their trips through MyPLUS-TTA for the period. -Bernama