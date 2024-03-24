MySiswa Card initiative to empower public university students

ARAU: The MySiswa Card initiative was launched yesterday by minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, in conjunction with the Higher Education Ministry’s (MOHE) Ramadan Celebration at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP).

In a statement, the MySiswa Card, formerly known as the Prihatin Siswa Card, is an integrated initiative of MOHE with RHB Islamic Bank Berhad as the implementing strategic partner.

Its commitment is to support the Student Empowerment Agenda which is a framework that empowers students to develop decision-making skills and acting on improving their own learning experiences, schools and the education system as a whole.

It also has the potential to dignify students’ lifestyles.

“The implementation of the MySiswa Card started in March 2023 and has benefited almost 550,000 students in all 20 Public Universities (UA) across the country.

“The idea for the MySiswa Card was proposed by the National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) in 2020, and the Ministry of Education, through the Department of Higher Education (JPT), welcomed the request as a reflection of the Government’s sensitivity and understanding of the student population’s needs,“ according to the statement.

The launch, which was attended by nearly 2,000 students, meets MOHE’s goal to empower and dignify students through the transformation of the existing student matric card into a multi-functional smart card.

It serves as a bank debit card, an access card to integrated internal campus facilities and functions such as attendance and library systems, and is equipped with e-wallet facilities.

The MySiswa Card will also function as a promotional and discount card, entitling holders to enjoy various special offers, discounts, and rebates from selected merchants, both on and off campus.

“As of March 2024, more than 100 merchants and 319 new vendors around the UA campus locality are offering exclusive privileges, discounts, and promotions to MySiswa Card holders.

“The initiative will also become a catalyst for the transformation of the cashless campus ecosystem, in line with the development and demands of today’s financial digital technology,“ the statement added.

MOHE, together with RHB Islamic Bank Berhad, is currently examining the feasibility of extending this initiative to polytechnic, community college, and IPTS (Private Higher Education Institutions) students, allowing them to enjoy the same benefits as MySiswa Card holder students from UA.