N. Sembilan Health Dept advises precautions during hot spell

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Health Department advised the public to take precautions during the current hot spell, particularly during Ramadan, to prevent heat exhaustion or heat strokes.

Director, Datuk Dr. Harlina Abdul Rashid, encouraged people to drink an adequate amount of water, at least 2 litres per day, consistently from iftar to sahur throughout the night.

“This would ensure the body’s water content is maintained. Intake of high caffeine and sugary drinks should be reduced, and it is recommended to consume more high-water-content fruits like watermelon during iftar.”

“People should also reduce activities under the hot sun and always work in shaded areas, and use fans or air conditioning to cool down,“ she told Bernama here today.

She said while outdoors, people should wear thin and loose clothing, wear hats or use umbrellas, and always be cautious when exercising or engaging in sports, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun.

Harlina also advised the public to promptly seek emergency treatment if experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Yesterday, MetMalaysia forecasted dry and hot weather, with temperatures expected to exceed 35°C throughout this week, based on weather model analysis, indicating such conditions prevailing in most areas on the Peninsula and Sabah. -Bernama