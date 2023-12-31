NADMA: Fewer flood evacuees in four states as of noon

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in four states dropped to 6,778 at 29 temporary relief centres as of noon today, compared to 9,690 victims in 37 centres this morning.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency's National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Kelantan dropped to 6,684 people in 24 centres compared to 9,387 people in 27 centres earlier today.

It said the state's relief centres comprised 10 in Pasir Mas housing 3,916 people; nine in Tumpat (2,278 victims); three in Kuala Krai (62 evacuees); and two in Jeli (428 people).

In Terengganu, only six evacuees are still sheltered at one relief centre in Kuala Terengganu while the other two centres in Dungun have been closed.

The number of flood evacuees in Johor at noon remained at 54 people still housed at two relief centres in Segamat.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees also dropped at noon to 34 people at two relief centres in Maran compared to 131 people in five centres this morning.

Meanwhile, 87 landslide victims in Cameron Highlands are still housed at one relief centre in the district.

Two rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah, are at a danger level as of noon, with the one in Tanah Merah showing a rising trend.

Other rivers at danger levels are Sungai Arau in Perlis, which is on a downward trend, and Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak and Sungai Pulai in Johor Baru, with both showing a rising trend.

There are 34 roads closed due to flooding, damaged/collapsed bridges and landslide incidents.

Among the roads involved are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat in Johor; Jalan Pengkalan Rakit-Batu Karang (Kelantan); Jalan Marang-Wakaf Tapai (Terengganu); Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang; and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Selangor. -Bernama