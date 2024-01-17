NADMA - Flood 278 victims still at six PPS in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of victims still at relief centres in three flood-affected states remains at 278 people as of 6 am today.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) they include 99 people from 42 families at two PPS in Beluran District, Sabah.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, a total of 101 victims from 34 families are at a PPS in Rompin, while in Johor, a total of 78 victims from 20 families are at two PPS, namely in Segamat (63 people) and Batu Pahat (15 people).

Meanwhile, several rivers in Johor, Perlis, Selangor and Terengganu still record dangerous water levels.

In Johor, they are Sungai Muar in Segamat and Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi.

Other rivers are Sungai Arau in Perlis, Sungai Langat at Kuala Langat and Sungai Klang, both in Selangor and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu).

Seventeen roads are still closed due to flood disasters, damaged bridges and landslides including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Sungai Tiang in Baling, Kedah and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

According to NADMA, the number of fire victims at a PPS in Kuching, Sarawak, remains at 38 people from 12 families.–Bernama