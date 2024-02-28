NADMA, MetMalaysia conduct cloud seeding to stabilise water level at two dams

SUBANG JAYA: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in cooperation with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) carried out a cloud seeding operation (OPA) to stabilise the level of two dams in the north of Peninsular Malaysia.

NADMA deputy director-general (Operations Implementation Division) Meor Ismail Meor Akim said the two dams targeted in the operation are Air Hitam Dam in Penang and the Bukit Merah Dam in Perak.

“This is the second day of OPA being conducted, the purpose is to seed clouds and make rain. The challenge for us is that it rains, but the wind blows the clouds away from our target, so we hope this operation will be successful,“ he said when met by reporters at the Air Force Base here, today.

Today’s cloud seeding operation was led by Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot Maj. Khairil Azhar Ariffin together with eight RMAF personnel, apart from 15 personnel each from NADMA and MetMalaysia.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia Atmospheric and Cloud Seeding Division director, Dr Ahmad Fairudz Jamaluddin said for the OPA, he used four tanks filled with 1,000 litres of salt water solution, and the operational flight would start at 2.30 this afternoon.

“We are expecting cloud formation at that time (2.30 pm) in the north of the Peninsula, and we have to make sure that the clouds are there and the atmospheric humidity is suitable to form the best clouds,“ he said.

He added that his department strives to ensure the water in dams in the country is at adequate stable. - Bernama