NADMA, SMART personnel to be sent abroad for disaster management training - DPM Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Personnel from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) will be sent for training abroad to gain exposure to disaster management, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said among the countries identified for the training were Japan and the United States.

He said that the decision to send the personnel abroad was also in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who wanted NADMA and SMART officials to receive overseas training.

“We intend to establish cooperation with several countries that have the experience and more advanced and up-to-date technology,“ he said in a press conference after delivering his new year’s address to NADMA staff in Pulau Meranti, today.

Ahmad Zahid said the effort to send officers abroad would also reduce the agency’s dependence on external consultants or experts that required high costs.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the SMART team was now on par with elite rescue teams around the world.

Based on the recognition of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) in 2016, SMART is the second-best rescue team in ASEAN and eighth in the Asia Pacific.

“With the addition of course modules made in the country and also equipment that has been approved by the Ministry of Finance... I am confident that SMART will be in a higher position,“ he said.

INSARAG is a body under the United Nations (UN) that coordinates an international network of search and rescue teams for cross-border disaster operations.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid suggested that a mechanism be identified to enable officers who were currently stationed with the SMART team to be retained within the unit.

“For a certain period, (SMART officers will) return to their original units... the issue is that those who are here have been trained, and if we want to recruit new members, training will have to be conducted again.

“The older members have been trained and have experience, especially if they have been sent to disaster locations. We hope to find a mechanism (to retain them),“ he said.

He said a meeting would be held with Public Services director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz to discuss the matter.

Meetings would also be held with the Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad to find a solution to the matter.

“This is to coordinate everything; problems arise when it takes too long, and age increases... an appropriate method will be sought once discussions are finalised,“ he said.

SMART, established in 1994, comprises officers and members of three main uniformed bodies, namely the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and JBPM. - Bernama