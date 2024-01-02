Nadma: Terengganu fully recovers from floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu has fully recovered from floods after 463 evacuees hosed at two temporary relief centres in Dungun were allowed to return home, said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

An observation of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Telemetry Station found that several rivers in Johor, Pahang, Perlis and Terengganu were at danger levels as of 4 pm today.

They are Sungai Johor di Kota Tinggi, Johor; Sungai Pahang in Bera and Cameron Highlands as well as Sungai Rompin (Pahang); Sungai Arau (Perlis); and Sungai Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

According to NADMA, 17 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and collapsed slopes, including Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor; and Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok di Kubang Pasu, Kedah. -Bernama