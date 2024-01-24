Nai’mah – Daim ready to face charges in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin said that her husband is ready to be charged in hospital if need be.

The 66-year-old, in a statement today, said Daim is prepared to face any charges, anywhere, and will vigorously defend himself in accordance with the law.

She said her husband has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment, and subject to permission of the hospital and the medical team, Daim is prepared to face charges in the hospital itself.

“We will leave this to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to decide,” said Nai’mah.

She was commenting on media reports quoting Azam as saying that the Attorney General’s Chambers has already given its approval “over a week ago” to proceed with charges against Daim under the MACC Act, but this could not be done as he was hospitalised.

Recently, it was reported that Daim’s meeting with the MACC to record his statement about the sources of his wealth, had been postponed after the 85-year-old was hospitalised.–Bernama