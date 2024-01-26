Najib never lodged complaints regarding misappropriation of 1MDB funds - Investigating Officer

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigating officer in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s case involving the misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds told the High Court here today that the former prime minister had never lodged complaints to the authorities regarding the matter.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Senior Superintendent Nur Aida Ariffin, 37, said from her investigation, it was found the management of 1MDB also did not lodge any complaint about the matter to MACC and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) nor any action taken against fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

“Datuk Seri Najib is accountable for all his actions as Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the 1MDB Advisory Board.

“He also never instructed the management of 1MDB to distance themselves from Jho Low even though the man was not legally appointed to any position in the Malaysian government or 1MDB,“ she said, adding that Jho Low played an active role in the operation of 1MDB at that time.

The 49th prosecution witness said this when reading out the ‘Conclusion’ part of his witness statement during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib in Najib’s trial for allegedly using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

According to Nur Aida, the relationship between Najib and Jho Low was not only about official matters regarding 1MDB but that Jho Low also participated in a holiday with the family of the former Pekan Member of Parliament.

“This includes vacations on the yachts RM Elegance and Topaz in the southern waters of France in 2009 and 2013 and vacations on the yacht Golden Odyssey in the waters of Greece in 2010.

“All these vacations, managed by Jho Low and his associate Eric Tan Kim Loong, were also joined by the royal family of Saudi Arabia and the director of PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) Tarek Obaid,“ she said.

She also said that Najib never declared to the Cabinet regarding the entry of RM3.6 billion into his two personal accounts when he was Prime Minister.

“The results of my investigation show that the money that Datuk Seri Najib received in his two AmPrivate Banking accounts came from 1MDB funds that were for investments.

“During the period from 2011 to 2014, there were 526 expenditure transactions through the issuance of checks signed and controlled by Najib himself, in addition to payments using his AmBank Mastercard and Visa Platinum credit cards,“ she said.

According to Nur Aida, Najib as the owner of the accounts has access and control over the accounts and during the period, both accounts were active, but he never made any confirmation, inquiry or complaint either in writing or verbally to the bank regarding the source of the money entering the accounts.

“In July 2015, Datuk Seri Najib also asked then Governor of Bank Negara Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz to issue a statement that there was no wrongdoing involving the money that went into his accounts, but Tan Sri Zeti refused to comply with his request,“ she said.

Nur Aida said Datuk Seri Husni Hanadzlah, who was then Finance Minister II, was also instructed by Najib not to get involved and interfere in any matters and decisions regarding 1MDB’s investments.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Jan 29. - Bernama