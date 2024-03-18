Nancy: Avoid leaving mothers experiencing “baby blues” alone at home

KUCHING: Husbands or family members should not leave mothers experiencing ‘Baby Blues’ or postpartum depression alone at home, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

She said that if a mother shows symptoms, it should not be taken lightly as it can pose dangers to those around her.

“Only close family members know the changes in attitude, speech, behaviour, and how the mother conducts herself, which are indicators to identify if she is experiencing postpartum depression.

“Do not leave them alone with a small baby. In such situations, they may not realise that despite availability of medication or treatment, the severity of the depression they face can lead to undesirable outcomes,“ she said.

She said this to reporters after a ceremony for the presentation of childcare subsidy fees for daycare centres and launching a Child Safety in Vehicles Campaign here, today.

Nancy said no matter how busy a husband is, as a partner, they need to take note of their wife’s situation after childbirth because the hormones in their bodies will change, which can affect their emotions.

Yesterday, the nation was shocked by an incident involving a 32-year-old mother in Masai, Johor, who killed her 18-month-old son by slitting his throat and is now under doctor’s observation.

She has also been remanded for seven days starting yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder). -Bernama