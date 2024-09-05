Nancy calls on public to alert authorities on children living in poverty

HULU SELANGOR: Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri called on the public to alert the authorities about children living in poverty, so they can be assisted.

She highlighted that the government offers more than 130 types of aid, and reporting such cases would guarantee that no child is left without access to these benefits.

She added that ongoing efforts to enhance children’s living standards through social protection are being discussed at the Malaysian Social Protection Council (MySPC).

“It’s crucial to remember that children, as the assets of our nation, will experience stunted physical growth if deprived of proper nutrition, which will have adverse effects on the country,“ she remarked.

“These are the individuals we aim to nurture as future leaders. Hence, it’s imperative to safeguard their health and needs,“ she added, speaking at a gathering with recipients of aid and Department of Social Welfare staff in Selangor today.

Yesterday, the media reported that nearly 95 percent of children from low-income households (B40) in Kuala Lumpur live in poverty, according to the Living on the Edge report conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Malaysia.

Commenting on the reassessment of aid rates, Nancy stated that it is currently under review, along with considerations to amend outdated policies to ensure the welfare of the people.

“It’s an ongoing process... We’ve also been advised to examine various other policies, including those for women, the elderly, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). So, it needs further scrutiny by the relevant agencies,“ she remarked.

Earlier, during the event, Nancy presented appointment letters to 12 recipients of the Hulu Selangor Child Protection Team and Child Welfare Team, approval letters for assistance, PWD cards, and aid to 10 beneficiaries.