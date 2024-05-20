Media industry needs to upskill to face challenges of AI

KUALA LUMPUR: Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) really capable of affecting careers in creative fields such as graphic designers, visual editors, and news presenters?

Currently, AI has emerged as a driving force in transformational change in various sectors including the media industry and its ability is seen to be able to empower news content in a more creative and interesting way, especially the delivery of news on social media.

For Astro AWANI editor-in-chief Ashwad Ismail, integrating AI technology into the industry needs to be seen from a positive and optimistic perspective so that the mainstream media particularly does not fall behind.

Ashwad, who is also the president of Ikatan Setiakawan Wartawan Malaysia-Indonesia (ISWAMI), said the ability of an individual to improve his skills will be an important element in the transition of the media industry towards the new technology.

In terms of technological progress, it will always change and with that change comes the impact on the media industry.

“Upskilling is crucial because whatever technology will emerge in the future, one of the key elements in dealing with technological progress is to stay resilient and be agile,” he told Bernama.

He said as the rapid pace of AI innovation brings various ethical, social and regulatory considerations, Ashwad said that industry players, taking into account the challenges and complexities that will be faced, need to establish guidelines.

Astro AWANI has recently launched JIWA: A Guideline for AI Utilisation in Astro AWANI, which outlines guidelines for the use of AI in news reporting.

The objectives of the AI Guidelines include upholding journalistic ethics, fostering journalistic skills such as critical thinking, analysis and writing, protecting the confidentiality of information and sharpening the journalistic process.

Meanwhile, News Straits Times (NST) associate editor (Content and Digital) Ahmad Najmuddin Ahmad Najib also agreed that the media industry needs to be ready to face the challenges of AI.

Ahmad Najmuddin stated that this is not the first time the media industry is faced with changes in technology that further explore and create new opportunities in the industry.

“The media industry has lasted this long and every generation of journalists has gone through a sea of change of technological leaps. From typewriters to the internet, from the internet to social media and now you've gone to AI.

“Every generation will have its challenges. The future may be a bit hazy right now, but we will somehow see how it goes – how we can merge this,” he said to Bernama.

He said NST has started several pilot projects using AI to produce less risky news involving press releases.

AI will be among the topics discussed at the inaugural Sarawak Media Conference (SMEC) 2024, themed 'Media Evolution in the Digital Era', which will be held in conjunction with the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) celebration in Kuching, from May 25 to 27.

Themed ‘Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan’, HAWANA 2024 will be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 27.

The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists is organised by the Communications Ministry, in collaboration with the Sarawak State Government, with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) being the implementing agency.