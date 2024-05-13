Narrow escape for Melaka CM in KL tree-falling incident

KUALA LUMPUR: A tree fell in Jalan Pinang here today, damaging two vehicles but narrowly missing a car carrying Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ab Rauf was passing the area in front of Kuwait Bank at about 3.30 pm when the incident happened during a downpour.

Ab Rauf’s press secretary Ezlyn Fardiha Zainal, when contacted by Bernama, said the Chief Minister was travelling in a Lexus 350 to a meeting venue in the federal capital.

“As the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing the place, a tree toppled over right in front of his (Ab Rauf) car, hitting an escorting Proton X70 police patrol car.

“The back windscreen and bonnet of the police car were damaged. Ab Rauf’s car was not hit and he emerged unscathed,” she said.

A 10-second video has gone viral on social media showing a red Vellfire vehicle crushed by the uprooted tree.

It is learnt that the authorities closed that section of the road for clearing works.

In Melaka, Ab Rauf said that at the time of the incident, his car could not move due to the bad weather.

He said that unfortunately, the police vehicle escorting him was caught by the falling tree.

“Alhamdulillah, I am fine and we hope that the authorities can monitor the trees around this city,“ he said in a short WhatsApp message to reporters.