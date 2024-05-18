National Youth Day: KBS to boost cooperation with Kelantan government

KOTA BHARU: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will boost cooperation with the Kelantan state government to ensure that all youth-related plans in the state can be turned into agendas that bring great benefits.

Its deputy minister, Adam Adli said this was because Kelantan had great potential in its youth, who were always ready to display their prowess in various fields, adding that they should be given attention from various aspects, including character building and instilling values.

“This is an important point for us to work together and ensure that the youth in the state are empowered with various skills to be able to think critically and be energised.

“I urge all youth associations, especially Majlis Gabungan Belia Kelantan, to intensify their efforts to get more youths in the state to participate in youth organisations,” he told reporters at the 2024 Kelantan-level National Youth Day celebrations here today.

He said it was important and would increase the capacity of future leadership and hone leadership skills among local youth.

“I want to see all youth organisations in Kelantan to be examples at the national level as a group of youth organisations capable of being independent and progressing,” Adam said, as he expressed his hope that those involved in youth development in the state would view it as a commitment as it was vital to allow youths to develop in a positive manner.

National Youth Day is celebrated on May 15 and is aimed at strengthening the potential of youth as drivers of national strategic development and to expand their access to initiatives implemented by the Federal Government under the Malaysia MADANI framework and the MADANI Youth Development 2030 model.