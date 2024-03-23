Negri SWCORP to swoop on more bulk waste ahead of Aidilfitri

SEREMBAN: The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) in Negeri Sembilan expects the amount of solid waste generated before and at the beginning of Aidilfitri this year to increase by 15 to 20 per cent.

Its director Hazahar Hashim said in anticipation of that, SWCorp will increase operations to ensure public hygiene is maintained throughout the festival period and residents are also reminded to dump solid waste at places allocated for collection by concession companies.

“We expect an increase (in solid waste), including furniture waste and so on. We advise the public to dispose of it early so that SWCorp and SWM Environment can collect the bulk waste to manage it properly.

“This is because we collect the garbage a week, and at the latest, three days before and after Raya. We want to make sure that the state is clean before residents travel home for Hari Raya,“ he told a press conference here today.

Also present were the State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar and SWM Environment general manager (corporate affairs) Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin.

Meanwhile, Mohd Norlisam said SWM Environment will focus on ‘hotspots’ that generate more solid waste, including the locations of Ramadan bazaars and Raya bazaars.

He said 1,035 personnel will be on duty during the first two days of Hari Raya with 171 compactor trucks and open trucks to collect domestic waste, as well as bulk, recycling and garden waste in residential areas under SWM Environment’s services.