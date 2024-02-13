Nepali feared drowned after falling into choppy waters while on video call

KUANTAN: A Nepali citizen is feared to have drowned after reportedly falling from a rocky area while making a video call at the Teluk Tongkang beach here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said police received a report about the victim, identified as Ganesh Rana, 22, at 5.50 pm.

He said the victim, who works at a factory here, was reported to have gone to the scene with some friends during the Chinese New Year holiday.

“According to the victim’s friend, during the incident, they were sitting in a rocky area, and the victim is believed to have slipped before falling while making a video call with his sister around 4.30 pm.

“The victim’s friend tried to rescue him by grabbing his shirt but the victim was carried away by strong currents,” he said in a statement tonight.

Wan Mohd Zahari said search and rescue operations for the victim were carried out along Teluk Tongkang to Teluk Cempedak beach before being suspended due to bad weather. - Bernama