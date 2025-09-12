Xabi Alonso says only deserving players will play at Real Madrid

REAL Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has declared that only players who deserve it will feature in his starting line-ups this season.

The Spanish manager has already demonstrated this policy during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Alonso made his selection philosophy clear during a Friday news conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Real Sociedad.

“It’s something very healthy, for the day-to-day (life) of the squad, that there aren’t people who feel disconnected -- those who deserve it, will play,“ Alonso told reporters.

“That’s how this will be all year.”

His approach has seen notable rotation decisions in the first three matches.

Vinicius Junior was benched against Real Oviedo while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal have shared right-back duties.

Real Madrid have won all three opening matches and lead the table heading into the weekend fixture.

Alonso provided injury updates on several key players during the conference.

He expressed optimism about Jude Bellingham’s recovery from July shoulder surgery.

“I want to be a bit optimistic and hope that he’s back before October,“ said Alonso.

“He’s doing some partial sessions, without contact, but Jude is making a big effort to recover.”

The England international played for over a year with a brace following a shoulder dislocation before undergoing surgery.

Alonso confirmed Eduardo Camavinga would soon return from an ankle injury.

Defender Ferland Mendy remains several weeks away from returning after rupturing a thigh tendon in May. – AFP