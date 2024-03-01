New Year’s Eve ops: 84 individuals nabbed, more than 6,000 summonses issued

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 84 individuals were arrested and 6,297 summonses for various traffic offences were issued in 137 New Year’s Eve operations conducted between Dec 31 and Jan 1.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri (pix) said of this number, 52 individuals were investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987, 24 under the Immigration Act 1959 and eight under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He said the offence of not displaying registration numbers according to specifications formed the bulk summonses issued at 1,788, followed by non-possession of driving licence at 1,422.

“The operations, which ended at 5 am (Jan 1), also led to the seizure of 366 vehicles under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told Bernama here today.

The operations involved 4,378 officers and men from various enforcement agencies. -Bernama