Newborn thrown from condo: Police record statements from two witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from two individuals who are believed to have witnessed an incident involving a newborn baby found dead in a Seri Petaling condominium, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, who confirmed the matter, said that police are still gathering information to identify the suspects involved in the incident.

“No arrests have been made thus far, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said when contacted by Bernama via WhatsApp today.

He said that the baby’s post-mortem was conducted at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, from 2 this afternoon.

A newborn baby boy reportedly died after being thrown from a high-rise condominium in Sri Petaling yesterday (March 9).

The baby, who sustained severe head injuries, was believed to have been thrown from one of the units on the upper floors of a condominium building. - Bernama