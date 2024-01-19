Newly launched AI initiative a game-changer: Professor

PETALING JAYA: The AI Untuk Rakyat programme launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 16 is set to boost employment in automation, sensor technology and online services, said a private university’s chief innovation and enterprise officer Prof Dr Vinesh Thiruchelvam.

He said jobs in the AI field are set to be the fastest-growing in the next five years, and expected to create 69 million additional smart jobs and replace 83 million repeat and mundane tasks.

“Career options span from agriculture to finance, where expertise in AI domains can support development and maintenance of agrotech equipment, data analytics, robotic process automation, security analysis, machine learning and sustainability monitoring.”

It was reported that the country’s digital sector contributes 23.2% to the GDP while the digital economy’s impact is projected to contribute as much as 25.5% to the national economy in 2025 and create up to 500,000 jobs.

Vinesh said the programme, led by the Economy Ministry in collaboration with Intel Malaysia, targets to have one million people AI literate by year-end and help them recognise business or work problems that could benefit from AI solutions.

He said this is especially so for individuals who are unfamiliar with AI technology, and via the programme they would understand its possibilities.

“This is a process that requires brainstorming for possible solutions, and then ethically gathering and using data to train computers to solve workplace issues to enhance efficiency.”

Vinesh said most industries are slowly opting for AI, and it could unlock career opportunities that extend beyond information technology.

“The 2023 World Economic Forum showed that the labour-market transformation is being driven by AI breakthroughs so AI Untuk Rakyat has the potential to be a game-changer in education as well.

“It can help slow learners, attract bored youths and lower the attrition rate at tertiary levels. Command of the English language can also be improved since AI can drive fluency levels through basic commands that force people to learn.”

He said the country’s smart device usage, which exceeds 90%, indicates that using social media to reach people would be the most effective channel to promote AI.

Vinesh said agencies such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation could collaborate to drive the AI Digital agenda towards adopting Society 5.0, which is a human-centred society that balances economic advancements with resolving social problems through a system that integrates cyber and physical spaces.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin said the initiative is shaping the country’s digital future and driving innovation.

“Individuals equipped with AI knowledge are likely to play key roles in Malaysia’s development as a digitised nation.

“The programme’s AI Aware and AI Appreciate modules can build a core understanding of AI through a flexible self-learning approach to make AI education accessible to a diverse audience,” he said.