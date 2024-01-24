Nga – Cabinet members reaffirm support for Anwar’s efforts to fight corruption

PUTRAJAYA: Cabinet members have reaffirmed their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his efforts to root out corruption regardless of rank or position.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the decision was reached unanimously in today’s Cabinet meeting.

“I hope the parties being investigated will respect the law. Give time, space and a chance for the authorities to seek the truth,“ said Nga, who is also DAP vice chairman.

He told this to reporters at the pre-launch event of the International Fire Chiefs’ Association Of Asia (IFCAA) General Conference, International Fire Conference And Exhibition Malaysia (IFCEM) and Malaysia International Rescue Extrication Challenge (MIREC)-IfCAA Joint Drill 2024 at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) headquarters here.

He said some parties made unfounded accusations and claims, misusing Istana Negara’s good name concerning corruption.

“If you are not guilty, prove it in court rather than making accusations or defamation. I was told that Istana Negara has lodged a police report, and action will be taken,“ he said.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed that the police had received a report from Istana Negara regarding the allegations made by Badrul Hisham Shahrin or Chegu Bard that three Perikatan Nasional (PN) representatives had been summoned to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.–Bernama