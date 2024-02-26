Nga: DAP will uphold King’s advice, strive for political stability

KUALA LUMPUR: All 40 DAP Members of Parliament will uphold the advice of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to strive for the best and strengthen political stability to establish a harmonious, united, prosperous, and thriving Malaysia MADANI, said the Chief Whip of DAP in Parliament, Nga Kor Ming (pix).

Nga also urged all 222 Members of Parliament to set a good example.

“In addition to upholding the dignity and status of Parliament, MPs must act professionally to maintain the political stability of the country so that the government can focus all attention and efforts on administration and policy implementation to boost the country’s economy for the well-being of the people,“ he said in a statement today.

The Minister of Housing and Local Government said Sultan Ibrahim had given a clear signal by emphasising that His Majesty would not entertain any party attempting to undermine the political stability of the country.

He said this also showed the King’s concern for the country’s future and His Majesty’s determination to uphold the Constitutional Monarchy and Parliamentary Democracy, which are the governance systems of this country.

“His Majesty’s royal address strengthens the stability of the country for the next five years, and this will help the government’s efforts to restore the confidence of domestic and foreign investors as well as the country’s economy.

“Malaysia has now climbed five steps to the 27th position in the world’s most competitive economies, and the country’s position will reach even higher in the future if political stability can be maintained for a longer period,“ he said.

Earlier, at the Opening Ceremony of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament, Sultan Ibrahim in his inaugural Royal Address expressed warnings, advice, and views on various topics including the conduct of Members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara during sittings, national debt, and political stability.

Also upholding the advice of His Majesty, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also the Minister of Works, said he would fulfill his duties to ensure the well-being of Malaysia MADANI’s people is continuously safeguarded.

“Among the messages of His Majesty is for Members of Parliament to continue to feel the pulse of the people and defend their interests. We will continue to prioritise the prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people will always be the priority.

“The responsibility to voice the concerns of the people, especially the residents of the Kapit parliamentary constituency, will be shouldered wholeheartedly,“ said the Kapit MP via a Facebook post. -Bernama