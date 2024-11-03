Nga : KPKT implementing affordable housing price mapping

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is currently implementing the mapping of affordable housing prices under the National Housing Policy to ensure that suitable prices can be offered according to state and locality.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said this method is based on the median income of residents by zone, state, and district obtained through the Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey Report 2022.

He said the mapping of affordable housing prices aims to serve as a scientific guide for developers and housing providers in setting house prices in each locality.

“Previously, under the National Housing Policy, the definition of affordable housing was not more than RM300,000, but the price of affordable homes in Kelantan is RM300,000, and in Kuala Lumpur also RM300,000. Does it make sense?

“How can we equalise the price of affordable homes in Kelantan with those in Kuala Lumpur? So, this year, KPKT is implementing affordable housing mapping,“ he said when winding up debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nga also announced that the mapping of affordable housing prices is expected to be completed this year.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the Ramadan month starting tomorrow, he called on all Malaysians to avoid food wastage, as 35 percent of the total waste disposed of during last year’s Ramadan involved food waste.

“Based on statistics from last year’s Ramadan, a total of 86,177.28 metric tonnes of food waste were disposed of. Imagine, in just one month, over 86,000 metric tonnes of food waste were disposed of compared to solid waste disposal of only 243 metric tons.

“However, this trend shows a decrease in food waste disposal of 3.7 percent compared to 5.2 percent in 2022, through the cooperation of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department,“ he said.

Touching on KPKT’s efforts to ensure the welfare of petty traders, Nga said the ministry expects MyKIOSK 2.0 to be launched after this year’s Aidilfitri celebration, benefiting around 20,000 petty traders.

The MyKIOSK initiative was introduced by the ministry last year with the aim of restoring and improving the economic level of hawkers and petty traders by providing uniform business spaces in authorised, safe, and public focus areas.

In other matters, Nga said KPKT is planning to amend the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171), including strengthening the enforcement of Local Authorities (PBT), which also covers sections related to public nuisances and sections involving the power of PBT officers.

“The excessively low fine rates are also being reviewed. However, these amendments are in the process of involving all state governments and the Attorney-General’s Chambers before this bill is finalised,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, during his wind up for his ministry, said Malaysia will continue to send aid to Gaza through Ops Ihsan, with the next assistance involving the delivery of 100,000 food packs to be sent in stages.

“We will increase aid, and now we are discussing how to send aid using sea vessels instead of aircraft (planes) at present,“ he said.

The Dewan sits again tomorrow. -Bernama