Nga: RM219.6m allocated to upgrade drainage systems, maintain retention ponds since last year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM219.6 million to upgrade drainage systems and maintain retention ponds throughout last year and this year as a commitment to resolving flash flood issues.

Minister Nga Kor Ming was quoted as saying in a KPKT statement that of this amount, RM59.59 million was allocated to local authorities (PBT) for drainage upgrading projects in 2023, while RM20 million was allocated for this year.

“For flood retention pond maintenance projects in PBT areas, an allocation of RM100 million was disbursed in 2023 and RM50 million for this year,“ according to the statement released here today.

According to the statement, Nga made these remarks during a roundtable discussion on Effective Flood Management and Response in Urban Areas organised by the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur from March 25 to 26.

Organised in collaboration with leading experts from the United Kingdom and Malaysia, the two-day discussion brought together experts and stakeholders to address pressing urban flood challenges.

During the discussion, Nga also said that KPKT is incorporating the Environmentally Friendly Drainage Master Plan (PISMA) in urban planning following the decision of the National Physical Planning Council in 2023.

He also said 32 areas have completed the implementation of PISMA in urban planning, while seven areas are conducting studies and 10 areas are still in the planning process.

Nga further told the session that among the factors contributing to flash floods in Malaysia are changes in rainfall distribution patterns, the effects of urbanisation and non-integrated development, and inadequate drainage systems. -Bernama