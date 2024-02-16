Nik Elin: Two more police reports received over death threats - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more police reports regarding death threats on social media against lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid have been received over her move to file a petition related to the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a total of five reports have been received in Kuala Lumpur so far, with four made in Sri Hartamas and one in Jinjang.

“The police are monitoring the case nationwide and take the death threats received by Nik Elin seriously. We do not take lightly threats involving one’s life,“ he told newsmen during a working visit to the Central Brigade of the General Operations Force in Cheras today.

However, Saifuddin Nasution said no arrests have been made so far.

Nik Elin Zurina and her daughter Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Abdul Rahman filed the petition on May 25, 2022 to challenge 18 provisions of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment 2019.

On Feb 9, the Federal Court in an 8-1 majority decision, nullified 16 of them. - Bernama