Nine KTMB stations to be upgraded, one new one built in Seremban: Loke

SEREMBAN: Nine Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) stations in the Klang Valley will be upgraded and a new station, to be known as Seremban Sentral Station, will be built here.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the upgrading of the nine stations and building of one new one are expected to cost RM280 million.

He said the upgrading of the stations, to be carried out under the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project, involved KTMB Salak Selatan, Bangi, Pantai Dalam, Seri Setia, Batu Tiga, Padang Java, Klang, Jalan Kastam and Port Klang.

Work on the project will start immediately with the construction of the Seremban Sentral Station, which is expected to be completed within 24 months and will become a landmark in Seremban City, he added.

“This is the government’s commitment to continue providing facilities and good infrastructure in our rail system. It is a new direction of the government towards making public transport an important mode.

“I know many people are complaining that KTMB services are slow because the frequency is not high due to the track upgrade project still going on..but this is only for the short term. The work has to be carried out,” the Seremban Member of Parliament told reporters after launching the Seremban Sentral Station construction project here today.

Regarding the construction of the Seremban Sentral Station, worth RM170 million, he said, the historical heritage of the original station will be maintained, as well as integrating aspects of modernity with a unique design using the Minangkabau concept.

“It is not an ordinary station, it is designed using glass, modern design and takes into account net zero emission. We can say it is a green station, during the day it can save electricity because it uses sunlight and the energy can be recycled,“ he added.

He said with the completion of the station project, which will be surrounded by various commercial facilities and infrastructure, including the State Mosque and shopping centres, Seremban Sentral will be the heart of Seremban city development.

Meanwhile, Loke said the KVDT1 project has now reached 97 per cent and is expected to be fully completed by the end of April.-Bernama