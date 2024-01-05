Nine-year-old boy found drowned after falling into drain

KUALA LUMPUR: A nine-year-old boy was found drowned after he reportedly fell into a one-metre deep drain in Taman Bukit Rawang Jaya, Selangor, this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Makhtar said they received an emergency call about the incident at 5.28 pm.

“The victim was reported to have fallen into the drain, prompting a search and rescue operation,“ he said in a statement.

“His body was found four kilometres from where he fell at about 6:30 pm.,“ he added.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action.