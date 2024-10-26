Govt will ensure youth access to jobs, no region is underserved - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to ensuring that youths have access to jobs which commensurate with their training and that no region is underserved in terms of digital exposure.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that graduates, however, would need to acquire dynamic skill sets, and adapt to new job trends.

Likewise, he said the government will implement policies that attract businesses and investments, creating complex, high-value jobs, including the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

“Whether it is through innovation in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship in green technology, or leadership in advanced manufacturing, you (youth) are the ones who will shape the Malaysia of tomorrow.

“This is your time. You have the opportunities, the tools, the enablers, and the drive to thrive in this new economy,” he said during his closing keynote address titled “Embracing the New Economy: A Blueprint For Malaysia’s Second Economic Takeoff” at the Youth Economic Forum (YEF) 2024 here today.

Tengku Zafrul noted that the government’s role is to help youths succeed, but it is up to them to step up and take ownership of Malaysia’s future.

He further said that the policies that the government are implementing today, focusing on talent development, are not just about today, but about the youth’s future.

“I want to remind you that the new economy we are building is not just for you -- it is with you.

“We are laying the foundation for an economy that is resilient, competitive, and inclusive, driven by technology, sustainability, and innovation,“ said Tengku Zafrul.

Meanwhile, he said youth could make a difference in strengthening ASEAN’s future role in the new global order, as Malaysia will be ASEAN’s chair next year.

He further said that with nearly 50 per cent of ASEAN’s 680 million-strong population below the age of 30, ASEAN’s demographic dividend is set to drive growth.

Additionally, Tengku Zafrul encouraged youth to speak out through platforms such as the YEF, or by making their voices heard in elections, to ensure that the government is building a future that reflects the needs and aspirations of the youth.