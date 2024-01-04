No double standards in probe on portal misreporting Pahang Sultan’s speech

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications has assured that there will not be double standards in the investigation of a portal following an inaccurate report involving the decree of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix).

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry would be fair and any form of action would only be taken based on the results of the investigation.

He said the case should be used as a lesson and at the same time journalistic ethics should be improved to prevent the same mistake from being repeated in the future.

“This episode needs to be used as a lesson and because of that, the involvement of several parties including MPI (Malaysia Press Institute) and IPPTAR (Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute) is very significant for the purpose of (improving ethics),“ he said when met by reporters in Angkasapuri here today.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah in a statement issued by the Sultan of Pahang’s Office, expressed sadness and disappointment regarding the report of a portal titled ‘The Sultan of Pahang warns against PAS’s practices’ which was published last Friday.

Comptroller Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, said His Highness found the report was defamatory and could have negative implications which could lead to an atmosphere of disharmony in the community.

He said the Sultan also reminded all media practitioners, whether print media or electronic media, to examine and peruse each news before making interpretations that could deviate or stray from the true meaning. -Bernama