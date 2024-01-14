No in-depth talks on bill to maintain the same govt until end of term: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been no in-depth discussion regarding a bill to maintain the same government to administer the country until the end of its term, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

However, he said the proposal to create the bill was raised at the Cabinet level, adding that there were opinions submitted openly or in more specific discussions on the need and suitability of the Fixed Term Parliament Act used in several other countries.

“In some other countries, the anti-party hopping laws are usually incorporated (into the Fixed Term Parliament Act), or there are also laws that prescribe a term for a Parliament.

“For example, in the United Kingdom, there is the Fixed Term Parliament Act and in the United States, the term for a serving President is four years unless they resign or step down earlier,” he told reporters after opening the new wing of Orchid Wing di OasisEye Specialists, here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said the proposed bill is part of the efforts to ensure the stability of a country and, at the same time, prevent events like the mid-term, three times changes of the country’s prime minister in the 14th Parliament term from recurring.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the appointment of Wanita PKR vice-chief Sangetha Jayakumar as the Port Klang Authority’s (PKA) board of directors is not a problem as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has only been critical against political appointments to the government-linked companies (GLCs).

Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, said that there is a difference between GLCs and statutory bodies where their acts and laws govern the latter.

“So, her (Sangetha) appointment is not a problem because that’s (PKA) not a GLC,” he said, adding that on the people’s demands for more clarity over such appointments, he would bring the matter to the Cabinet.

Last Thursday, Sangetha confirmed her appointment as a PKA board member through a Facebook post.

Her appointment was later criticised by social media users who highlighted a tweet she posted in October 2020 about the then Perikatan Nasional government giving out GLC positions to bolster support.

At the opening ceremony, Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said he would help cover the costs of eye treatment or surgery for eligible B40 individuals in the area.

“...if there are any families in need of eye treatment or surgery related to eye health inform me. I will help pay for it,” he said. - Bernama