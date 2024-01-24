No Malaysians affected by China’s Xinjiang quake: Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians are affected by the earthquake that struck northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement today that it is monitoring developments in the aftermath of the earthquake that occurred at 2.09 am (local time) on Tuesday.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the earthquake, as well as to the people and government of the People’s Republic of China,” the statement added.

Malaysians in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and advice issued by the local authorities, the statement added.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Beijing at No. 2, Liang Ma Qiao Bei Jie, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100600, China or call 00-8610-6532-2531 or 00-8613718942581 (emergency – after office hours) or via email at mwbeijing@kln.gov.my. - Bernama