No need for private sector to handle Malaysian Vocational Certificate prog - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need for the private sector to operate the Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM) programme to meet the needs now, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

He said this is because the Ministry of Education (MOE) has a comprehensive plan to expand the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, however the ministry is always open to any collaboration with the private sector in strengthening MOE’s TVET plan.

Wong said MoE is confident that the TVET programme under MOE’s TVET institutions will give students the opportunity to venture into quality programmes, as well as meeting the anticipated growing demand for TVET programme.

“MOE is committed to providing quality TVET access to all students and various access to TVET education is provided by MOE as an option for students based on their interests and inclinations.

“The mInistry has provided various TVET programmes for post-Form 3 students who are inclined towards skills in vocational colleges (KV), technical secondary schools (SMT) and national secondary schools (SMK),“ he said during a question and answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a question by Senator Datuk Dr R. Nelson who wanted to know whether the ministry plans to allow the private sector to operate SVM programmes to meet the demand following the promotion of TVET studies in the country.

According to Wong, besides MVC programmes offered at KV, MOE also offers TVET programmes such as Senior Vocational Programme (PVMA), Senior Industrial Apprenticeship (PIMA) and vocational subjects (MPV) at SMK as well as Technical Elective Subjects (MPET) at Sekolah Menengah Teknik (SMT).

“Until now there are nine SMTs that offer MPET, 347 SMKs that offer PVMA, 491 SMKs that offer MPV and 13 SMKs that offer PIMA nationwide.

“Apart from that, the implementation of the National Dual Training System programme together with industry and KV is also implemented to meet the needs of skilled workers in the industry,“ he said.

READ MORE:

Govt to send more students abroad for TVET programmes - Ahmad Zahid

Students pursuing TVET advised to check rating of educational institution before registering