Govt to send more students abroad for TVET programmes - Ahmad Zahid

TOKYO: The government plans to send more students abroad to pursue studies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to strengthen the local TVET sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was part of the government’s transformation in the field of TVET, aimed at changing the perception that those pursuing such studies are academically disadvantaged.

“Although TVET has been around since before independence, efforts from previous governments were not focused.

“We want to change the perception of parents and society so that they know that this field promises good employment and careers,” he said at a meet and greet session with about 70 Malaysian students studying in Japan here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council chairman said the government is considering increasing the cost of living allowance for students pursuing TVET abroad, including in Japan.

To strengthen the country’s TVET sector, Ahmad Zahid, who is on a seven-day working visit to Japan starting yesterday, said the government also intends to transform Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) into the main TVET university in Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the country’s new direction for TVET would be announced on June 2 in conjunction with National TVET Day.

Accompanying Ahmad Zahid on the working visit are Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. - Bernama