No plans to restrict 24-hour eateries in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Local Government and Town and Country Planning executive council member Jason M.L. H’ng has reassured consumers that no action will be taken to restrict the operating times of 24-hour eateries in the state.

He said the economy thrives on industries that rely on round-the-clock operations, including manufacturing, medical services and tourism sectors.

“We do not agree with the suggestion of the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) to restrict the operating times of 24-hour eateries as we must consider those who work in shifts.

“For instance, factories in the manufacturing sector need employees to keep production lines running day and night. The medical industry needs healthcare professionals no matter what time it is. The tourism sector relies on 24-hour establishments to cater to visitors from all over the world who arrive at all hours.

“Cutting down the operating hours of such eateries would not only disrupt the livelihoods of workers but also have ripple effects on the economy.”

On April 22, CAP suggested abolishing operating licences for 24-hour eateries to address obesity.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad responded that the suggestion needed refinement and his ministry would consult stakeholders and prepare a proposal to be reviewed.

On April 24, CAP clarified that the call did not imply closing down eateries but rather regulating their operating hours to discourage late-night eating.

According to National Health Screening Initiative 2023 figures released by former health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa in a written Dewan Rakyat reply last year, 31.3% of the 283,100 Malaysians screened were overweight and 22.2% were obese.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019 reported 30.4% of Malaysians screened were overweight and 19.7% were obese.

Acknowledging obesity as a challenge towards community health and non-communicable diseases, Penang Youth, Sports and Health executive council member Daniel Z.S. Gooi advised the public to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat is an ongoing campaign to promote an active lifestyle, along with a sports-related campaign under the #UntukSukanKita banner.

“A healthy lifestyle can be achieved by having a balanced diet, sufficient rest and simple exercise.

“Although these suggestions may seem simple, it is an uphill task for hectic lifestyles nowadays.”

According to the Penang Island City Council, there are 15 round-the-clock eateries on the island, seven in the northeast district and eight in the southwest district.