No road closures for MADANI Govt One Year Anniversary Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no road closures leading to the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme venue at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here from today until Sunday, except for one which is reserved for vehicles with special stickers.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the only road to be closed in Bukit Jalil involves Jalan Barat heading to the National Sports Institute (ISN) because traffic is expected to be congested in that area.

“Only those with a special sticker (for the anniversary programme) or a sticker issued by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) are allowed to use the route,” he told reporters after being a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme at Wisma Bernama today.

Earlier, during the interview on the programme, Zam Halim advised the public to use public transport to avoid being caught in traffic jams, as several events are also being held in the area during the same period.

Other events taking place in Bukit Jalil are the 2023 Malaysia Cup final (tonight), the Gegar Vaganza Concert at Axiata Arena (Sunday, Dec 10) and the 2023 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup (Dec 5-15) at the National Hockey Stadium.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is being held to promote the new policies and initiatives introduced by the Unity Government since taking over the country’s administration on Nov 24 last year.

It also aims to increase public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction in order to build trust and confidence between the government and the people through regular reporting of achievements.–Bernama