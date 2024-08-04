No summons for drivers making illegal u-turns at LTU Raub: IGP

PETALING JAYA: The police will take an advisory approach and will not prosecute road users who make illegal u-turns at the Raub exit of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway bypass, following a viral video circulating on social media yesterday.

Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said that while the action of making an illegal U-turn should not have happened, the police understand that people were trying to return to their hometowns, as reported by Berita Harian.

He added that the police do not want to assign blame but rather aim to make things easier for everyone.

“We will alleviate the traffic and may close the route to prevent U-turns. Perhaps this is our approach,“ he said when asked about the police’s actions regarding the issue During a press conference at Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur, following the Handing Over Ceremony of the Director and Chairman of Perkep of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) today.

Razarudin also commented on Op Selamat, where around 6,000 officers and policemen will be involved.

The operation aims to minimise accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow, focusing on the importance of a safe journey from home to destination and the enforcement of six main offences, including using a mobile phone, running a red light and cutting queues.

The goal is to educate drivers on cautious driving, reduce fatal accidents, manage traffic flow, prevent burglaries and enhance crime prevention patrols.

He also advised all road users to be responsible for each other, obey traffic laws during this festive season and focus on driving to reduce accidents.

