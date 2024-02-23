NRES targets 25 green houses of worship yearly

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has targeted the establishment of 25 green houses of worship nationwide every year.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said it aimed at making the places of worship in the country a centre for environmental sustainability as well as serving as exemplary premises for energy efficiency, water conservation, and sustainability practices, thus fostering a culture of green living among the congregation and local communities.

“So far, we have 12 green houses of worship across the country with 58 applications. The Green Houses of Worship (RIH) programme also emphasises several elements including saving electricity, water usage, energy-efficient lighting system and more,” he told reporters at Masjid Jamek Dato’ Klana Petra Sendeng here today.

He said individuals and institutions, including mosques, would save utility costs and generate additional income through recycling programmes if they adopt a green lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said that the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) has also been collaborating with the Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia since 2021 to establish the Green Mosque Waqf (WMH) as an alternative fund to promote green technology initiatives by mosques and suraus.

Nik Nazmi said a total of RM257,961.23 has been collected under WMH as of Jan 31, with RM190,000 of WMH funds allocated to four mosques this year.

To encourage participation from houses of worship and communities under RIH, he said the ministry welcomed contributions from private entities and the public to WMH via the YWM’s RHB Islamic Bank account number 2124-576004-6138.

Earlier, he said that the first solar panel system installed at Masjid Jamek Dato’ Klana Petra Sendeng Mosque was through an allocation of RM60,000 under WMH and the mosque's contribution amounting to RM12,000.

“This solar panel system is expected to generate 26,600 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy and save the mosque RM14,000 annually in utility costs,“ he added. -Bernama