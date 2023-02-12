Number of flood evacuees rises in Kelantan, drops in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain last night caused several areas in three districts in Kelantan to be flooded, resulting in an increase in the number of evacuees to 655 people from 207 families as of 8 am today, compared to 594 people from 181 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, five relief centres are currently operating to accommodate all the victims, compared to three last night.

In Pasir Mas, some 226 people from 77 families are housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh, while 64 victims from 26 families are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Baroh Pial.

In Bachok, 241 people from 66 families are taking shelter at SMK Beris Panchor, while SK Jelawat houses 114 people from 35 families. On the other hand, SK Pulai Chondong in Machang houses 10 victims from three families.

In JOHOR, the number of flash flood victims from five villages in Johor Bahru reduced slightly to 565 people at 8 am today from 582 people at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said all the victims from 150 families were still sheltering at two relief centres.

It said that 312 people from 84 families from Kampung Paya Kenangan, Kampung Pasir Tebrau and Kampung Kangkar Tebrau are taking shelter at SK Bukit Mutiara, while 253 people from 66 families from Kampung Sentosa Damai and Kampung Sentosa Barat are at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru.

The committee also reported clear weather in the Johor Bahru district at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Muar River in Buloh Kasap, Segamat is at an alert level with a reading of 7.95 metres.–Bernama