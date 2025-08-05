RM2 billion Seremban Sentral transit project to begin this year

SEREMBAN: A major transit-oriented development (TOD) project, known as Seremban Sentral, will be developed near the Seremban Railway Station with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM2 billion. Construction is expected to begin this year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the project, located on 8.4 hectares of land owned by the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), will feature residential units, business centres, healthcare facilities, commercial areas, and educational institutions, acting as a catalyst for the city’s growth.

He said the development, led by Sunway Group, will be integrated with the ongoing upgrade of the Seremban Railway Station under the Klang Valley Double Track Phase 2 (KVDT2) project, which is scheduled for completion by Dec 2028.

“Seremban lacks a ‘wow factor’. We are an old city with a rich history, but we need something to revitalise it. We are pleased that Sunway Group has won the tender, offering the highest return to RAC for this land development.

“I am excited to see this project materialise. In the coming months, the developer will submit planning approvals to the local authority, and I hope full cooperation will be extended to realise this project swiftly,” he said.

Loke was speaking to reporters after witnessing the agreement signing between RAC and Sunway Group. Also present was Transport Ministry secretary-general and RAC board chairman Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan.

Loke, who is also the Member of Parliament for Seremban, said the first phase, covering the development of a medical centre and the Seremban Yard, will begin within six months of the agreement signing. The entire development is expected to span 14 years.

“The healthcare sector has high demand, not just locally but also from foreign patients. This supports medical tourism, where patients from neighbouring countries seek treatment here, stay in hotels and utilise local services.

“This will boost the local economy. I hope Seremban Sentral will become a key driver of the city’s development, and that RAC will fully optimise the land next to the station,” he said.

He added that the project would fully leverage the existing rail system, transforming Seremban into a more efficient and inclusive transport hub.

Loke also noted that the project will preserve and integrate the historic Seremban Railway Station, with the Seremban Yard set to include the old train depot as a creative space for small businesses and community interaction.

I am confident this development will increase property values, stimulate the local economy, create new jobs as commercial components come into operation, and improve the quality of life and mobility for the people,” he said.