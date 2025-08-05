RM3m boost to bring pickleball to Sibu secondary schools

THE Sibu Pickleball Association (SPA) is actively promoting the sport of pickleball among secondary school students by setting up clubs in 10 selected schools.

According to SPA President and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng Jin Ek, the initiative aims to introduce students to this fun and interactive new sport while encouraging greater participation in co-curricular activities, Stadium Astro reported.

ALSO READ: Pickleball should be celebrated in Malaysian sports arena

Each student’s involvement will also contribute to their co-curricular points.

Schools such as SMK Sacred Heart, SMK Methodist, Catholic High School, and SMK St Elizabeth have received complete pickleball equipment sets to begin training and club activities.

These sets include paddles, special balls and portable nets.

SPA also plans to organise the Sibu Inter-School Pickleball Championship by the end of the year to help develop young talent and provide competitive exposure.

Additionally, SPA has allocated RM3.05 million under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) to build an indoor pickleball court at the Bukit Lima Sports Arena.

This initiative is expected to position Sibu as a key hub for pickleball development in Sarawak.