KOTA KINABALU: The flood situation in Beaufort has returned to normal, with the Selagon temporary evacuation centre closed at 4 pm today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that all the residents were allowed to return home after the flood-hit areas were deemed safe for reoccupation.

However, constant monitoring will continue to be carried out at several villages, including Kampung Bangkalalak, Kampung Lago, Kampung Kangsa and Kampung Suasa.