Number of flood victims in Kelantan continues to rise

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 4,398 people from 1,405 families as of 9 pm, compared to 2,632 people from 799 families this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, all victims are taking shelter at 12 temporary relief centres in the Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah districts.

In Pasir Mas, 11 relief centres are operating namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh, Rantau Panjang, housing 813 victims from 264 families, SK Gual Tinggi (898 victims from 293 families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Baroh Pial, Rantau Panjang (634 victims from 225 families), Lati Religious Secondary School (88 victims from 23 families) and the Padang Licin Mosque (112 victims from 41 families).

A total of 269 from 79 families are placed at SK Gual Periok, 345 victims from 107 families at SK Sri Kiambang, 261 people from 72 families at SK Chicha Tinggi, 223 people from 62 families at SK Lati, 153 people from 41 families at SMK Gual Periok and 583 people from 190 families at SK Sri Rantau Panjang 2.

In the Tanah Merah district, 19 flood victims from eight families are housed at the Padang Kijang community centre.

Meanwhile, according to the https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ website, Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas is at the danger level (10.18 metres) and the warning level of 2.25 metres in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat. - Bernama