Number of flood victims in three states drops this evening - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu, Pahang and Johor continued to drop to 1,114 people in 12 temporary relief centres as of 4 pm today compared to 1,340 people as of noon today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), a total of 1,057 victims were recorded in Terengganu and placed in relief centres in the Dungun district.

In Johor, a total of 29 victims remained housed in a relief centre in Kota Tinggi, whereas in Pahang the same situation has been recorded, with 28 victims still taking shelter in two relief centres in the Rompin district.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station found that several rivers are still at a dangerous level in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu, as of this evening.

Among the rivers involved are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas (Kelantan); Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah), Sungai Klang di Petaling (Selangor), Sungai Dungun as well as Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

NADMA also said that 25 roads have been closed due to floods, damaged bridges, collapsed roads and bridges in Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor, and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor. - Bernama