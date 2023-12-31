Number of flood victims in three states drops to 1,675 tonight - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in three states has decreased to 1,675 people in 16 temporary relief centres tonight from 3,681 people in 20 centres earlier this evening.

Based on the latest reports issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the number of evacuees in Kelantan continued to decrease to 1,587 in 12 relief centres compared to 3,593 people in 16 relief centres this evening.

According to the report, Kelantan has two relief centres in Pasir Mas district housing 365 people, eight in Tumpat with 1,191 individuals, and two in Kuala Krai with 31 people.

In Pahang, the number stands at 34 individuals, seeking refuge in two relief centres in Maran district, while 87 landslide victims in Cameron Highlands continue to seek shelter in a relief centre in the district.

The number of flood victims in Johor remains unchanged, with 54 individuals still housed in two relief centres in Segamat district tonight.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that four rivers are at dangerous levels.

Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru, Johor, recorded 4.41 metres (m) with a decreasing trend; Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Kelantan (9.47m with a decreasing trend); Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak (111.9m with an increasing trend); and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis (23.79m with an increasing trend).

In addition, the report indicates that 35 roads are closed due to floods, bridge damage, and landslides.

Among the affected roads are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung in Segamat, Johor; Jalan Kota Bharu-Pasir Mas-Rantau Panjang in Kelantan; Jalan Marang-Wakaf Tapai in Terengganu; Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Old Bentong Road) in Pahang; and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Selangor.–Bernama