Nvidia to support Malaysia’s aim to be a top 20 country in terms of AI - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Nvidia Corporation, a United States-based multinational technology company, views Malaysia as a country with the resources and capability to fulfil the requirements and conditions for an artificial intelligence (AI) hub, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Nvidia, a pioneer in accelerated computing, is the world’s sixth largest company in terms of market capitalisation.

Anwar said Nvidia has expressed its willingness to support Malaysia’s aspiration of being among the top 20 countries in terms of AI and has agreed to help develop the AI ecosystem in Malaysia in terms of building a centre of excellence to facilitate AI learning and research, as well as creating Malaysia’s own AI cloud computing system.

“Nvidia’s decision to invest in Malaysia is a clear sign that foreign investors, especially global technology giants, will continue to make Malaysia a preferred investment destination in the region,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier today, Anwar had a discussion with Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang and YTL Power International Bhd managing director Datuk Yeoh Seok Hong that touched on Malaysia’s potential to become a top 20 nation in terms of AI.

“I emphasised that Malaysia requires a world-class AI infrastructure to cultivate local talent and develop AI-based innovations,” the Prime Minister said.

Anwar said Nvidia will have a strategic partnership with Malaysian conglomerate YTL to build an AI data centre involving RM20 billion in investment.

YTL has started investing in supercomputers to be powered by Nvidia H100 graphics processing units to build an AI cloud system based in Malaysia. - Bernama